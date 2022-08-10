FLOYD COUNTY — Some Floyd County residents are concerned about a possible zoning change along a busy section of Charlestown Road in New Albany.
A public hearing Monday night was about a parcel of land at 4932 Charlestown Road, though most of the concern was directed toward the surrounding vacant property.
Owens Property Group is seeking a zoning map change in that area. The letter of intent from the landowner seeking the change said the property consists of one acre, with a Bedford Stone house and an out building.
Danny Short, a realtor with Sell It With Short LLC, wrote that the plan is to use the property as a real estate office.
The letter said he plans to add nine parking spaces on the property and put in signage closer to Charlestown Road. No room additions are planned.
Residents say they aren't as concerned about that possible real estate office as much as they are about the possibility of the land next to it being developed, should the property at 4932 be sold in the future. The adjoining lot was included in the rezoning request to keep from changing just one parcel.
Short said Wednesday there are no plans from him to develop the adjoining lot.
"I have no interest in the acreage. My only interest is in renovating the Bedford Stone house into a real estate office," he said.
Gail Henderson, a member of Koehler Place subdivision Homeowner's Association, said she's almost been in two wrecks at an intersection near the property, which backs up in the Autumn Hills subdivision.
She attended Monday night's meeting and said nearby community members with concerns also signed petitions against the zoning change.
Henderson said she's most concerned about traffic and safety in the area, even where Charlestown Road bleeds into Clark County.
"My biggest concern is that we have two counties, three towns and one state road," she said. "And everybody is saying 'That's not my city, that's not my street, that's not my problem.'"
Peter Knighton, a resident of the Autumn Hills subdivision that abuts the property, said the amount of traffic in the area is already bad and he's worried any new development could make it worse.
"I've got a lot of neighbors telling me they tell their teenagers to never turn left out of our neighborhood, because it's that scary to turn left," he said, adding he'd rather the county deal with what he sees as a traffic problem in the area before considering rezoning.
Last weekend Knighton said he collected close to 300 signatures from other concerned neighbors who don't want to see a zoning change at that property.
He said he's concerned with the open field located next to the proposed real estate office and that something else could be developed in that spot in the future.
Floyd County Director of Building and Development Nick Creevey told the News and Tribune the applicant agreed to request a lesser zoning of the property, which is Neighborhood Commercial, as opposed to the General Commercial listed initially.
According to the Floyd County Zoning Ordinance, that designation is for small scale commercial uses that provide products and services to local neighborhoods. The provision regulates that the land use should promote appropriate commercial uses that are "clearly non-conflicting with the residential areas of Floyd County."
The ordinance also notes the Floyd County Planning commission should use this designation selectively, in areas where small small commercial centers are appropriate to service neighborhood and commercial needs.
Businesses that have an adverse effect on existing or future adjacent neighborhoods are recommended to be excluded from this designation. Retail Small Scale uses are defined as having 5,000 square feet of floor space or less.
The Floyd County Planning Commission voted to provide a favorable recommendation for the rezoning, he said.
Southern Estates resident Leah Wagoner, who is not on the HOA, said the infrastructure in the area can't keep up with the growth, which presents a safety issue.
"We did a petition (about the zoning change) in Southern Estates and got 99 signatures out of (about 170) homes," she said, adding people are also concerned about loss of property value and crime new development could attract.
She said it'd be helpful if the rezoning of the land would limit the size of a possible property that would be permitted to go into the spot.
"I have lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and seen all the growth and development in the area, which is not a bad thing," Wagoner said. "I think it just needs to have a plan and infrastructure should precede the commercialization, to ensure everyone's health."
The recommendation to rezone the area next goes to the Floyd County Commissioners for a vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.