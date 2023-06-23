NEW ALBANY – A group of residents turned in two petitions Friday opposing the recent approval of a cumulative capital development (CCD) tax by the Floyd County Commissioners.
The tax, which the residents said would be an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, was approved to support building projects including the renovation of the City-County Building.
Residents Dale Mann, Lois Hertog and William Binley arrived at Floyd County Auditor Diana Topping’s office around 11 a.m. to present her with the petitions. Friday marked the first time in recent Floyd County history that citizens have presented the auditor with any kind of petition.
One petition, signed by members of the grassroots group Preserve and Protect Floyd County Citizens, garnered more than 120 signatures, Mann said. The other petition, brought in by Hertog, was signed online by other local residents.
As the group met to discuss the next steps Friday morning, Topping told Hertog she was unsure if the Floyd County Commissioners would accept the online petition. Regardless, Topping told the News & Tribune the petitions will be turned over to the Department of Local Government Finance for review, after which they have 10 days to make a decision about how to proceed. The DLGF will examine whether or not legislative standards were met in introducing the tax, she said. If they were, the petitions will be dismissed; if not, a hearing will be held, giving the first 10 signees the opportunity to speak at the hearing.
The commissioners voted to approve the formation of the CCD tax levy during its May 24 meeting. The tax levy will not exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed value, and will begin with taxes due in 2024. The proposed tax must still receive approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.
Mann said the CCD tax is a “slush fund for the commissioners.”
“There’s just money going everywhere, but then they keep wanting our tax money to do this building,” he said. “We agree it needs upgrading – it’s 60 years old. But why do they have to raise taxes to do it? They should’ve had that money all along.”
Mann questioned where the money from the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital has gone. He said when the county sold the hospital, residents were told taxes would not see an increase for several years.
In a previous article by the News & Tribune, Tim Stricker of Reedy Financial Group said the CCD tax would provide approximately $2 million a year of additional funding for the county. It would also have a lower financial impact of about $3 a month than raising the local income tax, which would need to be increased by more than $8 a month to reach the same amount of funding.
The Floyd County Council is now considering the addition of a new local income tax (LIT) to fund judicial staffing expenses and address the county’s projected $1.8 million shortfall.
Hertog said with rising inflation and costs of living, residents should not be hit with a tax increase. With the potential increase of LIT, she said, taxes are becoming the county’s “flavor of the month.”
“I’m pretty sure that was cited like an ‘either, or,’ and now it’s an ‘and,’” she said.
If the county does not have the money to fund its projects, she said, it should cut back on spending rather than tapping on taxpayers’ doors.
“If this was a business anywhere else in town, you know what they do? They lay off,” she said. “Lay off — do whatever you need to do. We’re not a piggy bank.”
Hertog said she would like to see full transparency about where exactly the money from the fund would be spent, including the exact renovations. County officials are still considering plans for how to proceed with government building projects, but have said at minimum the City-Council Building will need to be renovated.
“We need to look at doing something else,” Hertog said. “Cutting budgets, laying off, whatever it takes. But they can’t keep coming back to us.”
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said he wants to use the money generated by the tax specifically for renovations of the county building and courthouse. He said the CCD, by statute, can be used for a number of other capital projects, but he doesn’t expect there to be a great deal of money left over after the planned renovations.
The fund is projected to bring in $750,000 during its first year, Knable said, followed by about $1.6 million annually in following years.
“I know there have been some criticisms saying we don’t have an exact plan for use of the funds, and my analogy would be it’s like any family going out looking for a home or an automobile,” he said. “I think you have to know what your budget is first before you can finalize your plans. We know the building is in need of renovation, repair – what final form that is going to take is to be determined. Without a funding source, it doesn’t move forward at all.”
If the CCD is not put into place, he said, the county will be in a reactionary state rather than being proactive with funding.
He said it is possible for the tax to be retired once renovations are complete, but since the project is multi-year, it would likely be at least 20 years before the projects were paid off.
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle emphasized the CCD tax and the local income tax are being put into place for two different issues. The CCD will support the renovation of the county building, while the income tax will support the tax structure Konkle said is needed to support the county’s expenses.
Konkle said she knows any new tax is a burden on taxpayers, but the “relatively small” increases in the CCD and LIT taxes will support important projects for the county.
For a homeowner with a $190,000 home, Konkle said the CCD tax would cost them $2.30 per month. The LIT tax is projected to cost those with a $75,000 income $4 per month, she said.
Konkle noted that the sale of the hospital occurred more than seven years ago, in March 2016. She said she does agree people need to know where the money has gone, and is working on a PowerPoint presentation to address the issue.
Out of the $150 million received from the hospital sale, Konkle said, $70 million went into the Floyd County Community Foundation, which supports efforts toward long-term community development and growth. Another $30 million went toward the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, which issues grants to local organizations. The Floyd County Commissioners have a portion of the Legacy funds for capital projects, according to past reporting by the News & Tribune.
Konkle said because the foundation money is controlled by the foundations themselves, the council does not have access to those funds.
Konkle declined to comment at the time of her interview about the exact location of the other $50 million, saying she would need to make sure she has her “numbers exactly right” first and that she has the money categorized correctly. However, she noted some of the money went toward renovating the Floyd County Jail and other capital expenses.
“It has not been squandered away,” she said. “A lot of it has been set aside into foundations that we really can’t get our hands on, and the rest of it has been spent on capital items and the county.”
