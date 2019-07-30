NEW ALBANY — The CASA program of Floyd and Washington counties has undergone many changes in recent weeks. It is no longer an umbrella agency of St. Elizabeth's and now has a new home on the fourth floor of the Elsby Building in downtown New Albany.
But while some things have changed, the mission and reason for the program has not. CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, will continue to serve as a child's voice throughout the court process, after the Department of Child Services removes that child from his or her home and a CHINS [Child in Need of Services] case is filed with the court.
In 2018, CASA volunteers served 365 children in Floyd and Washington counties. But there are 200 children still in need of CASA advocates. There is always a need and right now, there are around 80 volunteers.
"Every child gets a CASA to advocate for them. We have wonderful volunteers," Debbie Mefford, director of the program, said. "They always step up."
A CASA volunteer will meet with the child and the family, make recommendations to the court about that child's safety, and provide written documents. They will stay with a case until its conclusion.
There are numerous success stories as to why CASA volunteers make a difference. Mefford has a sheet of such stories to hand out to potential volunteers. One tells of a family relative, where a toddler was placed, who refused to provide some of the child's needed items. But CASA was able to ensure the relative provided the needed items. Another was when a CASA volunteer gathered information in a case that proved a child who had been removed from a home had not been abused which enabled that child to safely be returned to the parents.
"We always look out for the child's safety and well-being. That is what we do," Mefford said.
It takes 30 hours of training to become a CASA volunteer. Training is held in the State Street Kroger conference room, usually on a Monday night. Kroger also supplies supper prior to the training session. As part of their training, volunteers must also observe a courtroom proceeding. A new training session is starting next month.
"They are never just sent to court," Mefford said. "We meet with them to map out a plan."
CASA of Floyd and Washington counties is now on its own and Mefford said besides grants and state and local funding, the program is supported through various fundraisers.
Marion Winslow, a retired educator, has been a CASA volunteer for 11 years. She said that after she retired she still wanted to work with children and found her calling with CASA.
"It's been very good," she said of her experience. "You always hope for the best outcome."
CASA broke away from the St. Elizabeth's umbrella on July 1 and will have its ribbon cutting at noon Aug. 29 at its new Elsby Building home.
"The CASA program has enjoyed a very long and successful partnership with St. Elizabeth's. CASA is a court program and St. Elizabeth's was the umbrella agency," Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody said. "CASA received great support from St. Elizabeth's for which Floyd Circuit Court and Washington Circuit Court is very grateful. Judge [Larry] Medlock and I determined that the time was right for the CASA program to be its own 501(c)(3) organization."
Cody said the program also received assistance and financial support from the Office of Judicial Administration. He singled out Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Justin Forkner, Julie McDonald and Leslie Rogers-Dunn, state CASA director.
"Judge Medlock and I are also grateful to Mark Casper and the St. Elizabeth staff in cooperating with the courts and CASA staff during the transition," Cody said.
CASA of Floyd and Washington counties has a board of directors that will provide guidance to Mefford who is now in her fifth year.
"Debbie is passionate about CASA," Cody said.
One of the fundraisers Mefford has started is a Wall of Hope inside the CASA office. The photos are of happy images, of children smiling and enjoying life, and each photo will be sponsored.
She also said volunteers have helped more than just by providing advocacy for children.
"Our volunteers have been amazing," she said. "Everything here is donated. I don't want people to think we are up here living the high life because that is not the case."
For those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, call Mefford at 270-300-6939 or email her at debbie@floydwashingtoncasa.org.
