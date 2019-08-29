NEW ALBANY — Floyd County government officials will soon break ground on a new business park, but one that has a much different look.
It won't look anything like the industrial park in New Albany or River Ridge in Clark County. It will have its own identity, and now it also has a name.
Ground will be broken Sept. 17 on Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus, to be built on 60 acres in Georgetown Township. The park will feature no heavy industrial work, but will focus on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — businesses. It will be a new concept, and the first of its kind in the area.
"We're excited about it," Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said on the park's name. "We looked at different options, and the more we looked at it, we all thought this fits."
The park consists of 14 lots, from one acre to four acres in size, and will have an anchor tenant which is expected to be named later this year. In 10 years, Don Lopp, director of county operations, estimates the park will employ 400 people in high paying jobs.
"We are still negotiating with the anchor tenant," Lopp said. "We have had two or three inquiries, and once we roll out the name and break ground we will become a little more aggressive. We feel like this is an excellent opportunity for research and development companies. It's different than River Ridge. We feel like this is our niche in the market."
Commissioners' president Billy Stewart said negotiations have been going on for almost a year with a potential anchor tenant and he feels good about the county's chances of landing the company.
"The county has to offer incentives to bring a company in, so you have to weigh the benefits," Stewart said. "It's a really good company that has offers from all over U.S., but we feel like we have a lot to offer. We are close to Louisville which is a major incentive."
Lopp said the Redevelopment Commission put together a marketing review of the park and came back with some names. The name that best represents what the county wants to attract to the park was the one chosen.
"It differentiates us from other parks," he said. "It has a science term to it and that is important to us."
Phase one construction will begin this fall and will consist of infrastructure — water and sewer lines. Floyd County already bonded its portion of the costs. Phase two will include the railroad track flyover. The commissioners recently approved MAC Construction & Excavating's bid of $3,535,000 for phase 1 construction of the park.
The county also received a matching grant of $3 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration, which will be used for phase two of the project. Lopp hopes to have the park completed by later next year.
"There is nothing like it around here," Stewart said. "It will be more high tech. Once we get that one anchor to come in other companies will follow."
Schellenberger compares the park to Research Triangle Park in Raleigh, N.C.
The county had 20 acres of the property for the technology park for 10 years and has added to it over the last three or four years.
"It's been a gradual process," Schellenberger said. "We have tried to come up with the right plan. We are just really excited about the future of the park. It has been well thought out and now it's coming to fruition."
