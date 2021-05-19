FLOYD COUNTY — Ryann Bond is like most mothers — she wants her son to have friends, have fun and be accepted as a normal child.
But her son, eight-year-old Jax Rose, faces challenges that most of his peers don't have to endure. Rose has spina bifida, and he's paralyzed from the waist down. Rose uses a wheelchair, which makes it difficult for him to enjoy some of the activities that children his age love, such as playing on swing sets and slides.
It's kids like Rose that inspired Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp and Floyd County Parks Director Roger Jeffers to pursue construction of a playground that would be accessible to everyone. And with the help of the public, that dream could soon become a reality.
The county launched a crowdfunding campaign this week on Patronicity aimed at moving the project closer to the finish line. The county is about $400,000 shy of the $1 million needed to construct an accessible playground at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park. It would be the first of its kind in Floyd County, featuring handicap-accessible slides, swings and a zip line.
“This isn't a small neighborhood playground,” Jeffers said. “This is almost 12,000 square feet of playground. It's huge, and it will be the nicest one in the region.”
The county has set a goal of raising $50,000 by July 18 through the Patronicity crowdfunding campaign. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's CreatINg Places program will provide matching grant funds of up to $50,000 for the playground.
Last year, the Floyd County Legacy Foundation donated $150,000 toward the effort. The parks department hopes to begin construction in late summer with the hope the playground will be completed by the fall. The county has sought other grants and funding sources for the project so that it will be a public-private partnership.
To bring awareness to the need for the playground, the county enlisted the help of the local agencies Quilted Media and Stone Valley Productions to produce a video. Bond and Rose are featured in the video, sharing emotional stories of how the lack of accessible recreational facilities hurts those who have special needs.
Bond details a time when the family was living in St. Louis, and she asked Rose about how his day at school had gone. The only part he could remember was going to the playground, and having to sit and watch his classmates play because he couldn't use any of the equipment.
“He's just like any other kid, he just can't walk and run and play and do the other things that normal kids do,” Bond said in the video. “Giving towards this project would help bring all the children together so that they would see that just because someone has a disadvantage or a handicap, it doesn't make that child any different than any other kid.”
And Rose is far from alone.
About six years ago when the county was considering the idea, Jeffers said he obtained information from the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. that showed about 2,200 students in the system had special needs.
Lopp and Jeffers emphasized the accessible playground is the best project they've worked on during their careers.
“We're at the last mile, so we need everyone's support,” Lopp said. “Every child should be able to, and every adult who's challenged, should be able to have a place to play and have places with friends.”
The only area-accessible playground locally is at Bob Hedge Park in Jeffersonville. Though it's a nice park, Floyd County residents shouldn't have to travel to another community for accessibility, Jeffers said.
The playground won't be limited to those with special needs. It's intended to be a place where everyone can play so that no one feels separated or left out. Adults with special needs will also be encouraged to use the facility, and Rauch, Inc., which serves Southern Indiana individuals with disabilities, has been a big supporter of the project.
“I don't think you can emphasize enough how much this is going to be a regional draw,” said Joe Spoelker, director of RBR Alliance, which is a partnership between Rauch and Blue River Services.
“There will be people who plan their vacations so they can be around this.”
The equipment for the playground has been purchased, but more funding is needed for construction and other materials. The surface for the playground, which is specialized for safety as well as accessibility, will cost about $250,000.
To donate and view the video, go to patronicity.com/accessibleplayground.
