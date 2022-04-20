FLOYD COUNTY — Plans to create a regional park are in motion as Floyd County prepares to apply for a $500,000 grant.
The county will be applying for the Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to help with the purchase of a 156-acre plot in Georgetown Township.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said that the county has been working to create a regional park on a 70-acre tract for more than a year and a half. This land is adjacent to the 156 acres the county is planning to buy.
Lopp said the regional park could create future fields for HYR Little League and Floyds Knobs Community Club, a need that the FC Little League board brought to the county’s attention last fall.
Commissioner Tim Kamer said that the need to invest in the county's little league clubs were in the back of their minds as the commissioners made their decision.
Having area to expand the current 2.7 miles of walking and hiking trails and having future agricultural farms and lands for Floyd County 4-H are also possible uses for the park, Lopp said.
“It could really change the way that 4H looks and help expand teaching of farming in Floyd County, which definitely fits into our comprehensive plan, and keeps the rural nature of the land there and teach young people about farming and animals,” said Shawn Carruthers, commission president.
The county is still assessing the cost of buying this new parcel, but Lopp said it looks like the total will be about $1.3 million.
If they are able to obtain the grant and through contacting private foundations for funds, Lopp said that they will have some more money available in 2023 to help with the purchase.
The county financed the purchase of dump trucks in 2016 with the Indiana Bond Bank. Lopp said they will finish paying off that debt next year, which will free up about $275,000.
The project would meet both the county’s comprehensive plan and park’s master plan, Lopp said. He said that results from a random survey presented in the comprehensive plan showed that 74% of respondents had a preference for more parks and recreation activities, and 71% of respondents wanted more walking and biking options.
The LWCF grant was created to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, as well as provide recreation opportunities, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s website.
The grant fund is a reimbursement program through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The program requires the applicant to have 50% of the project costs available when the application is submitted, the DNR website said.
Kamer said that he would love to see this project come to fruition.
“I know we need it bad because we’re exploding in Georgetown,” he said of his district.
With all of the single-family homes that are being built, Kamer said they have a lot of children living in the are but not many places for them to run around. He said they really only have one park in the district, which belongs to Georgetown Township.
The project will benefit the entire county, but it will be very valuable for his district, Kamer said.
From providing space for the little league fields, to increasing walking area, to being adjacent to Novaparke and the Brookstone subdivision, commissioner John Schellenberger said this project would solve a number of issues.
Schellenberger said that Brookstone currently only has one entrance, so by purchasing this land for the park, it would create another entrance into the subdivision.
“To me, it’s like a major jigsaw puzzle put in place and it just takes care of a lot of problems and offers a lot of different resolutions to some issues,” Schellenberger said.
Kamer said that the project is still dynamic right now so things will evolve as they go along.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.