FLOYD COUNTY — The Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District are inviting Floyd County residents to help rank the top local environmental priorities for 2024.
Residents are invited on Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. to the Pine View Government Center at 2524 Corydon Pike, Suite No. 103, to fill out a sheet ranking what they think are the top 10 resource concerns. There are about 50 areas that are divided into categories including soil, water, air, plants, animals and energy.
Once they have the results for the rankings of priorities, they will make a top 10 list of Floyd County resource concerns and that will determine how much money will go toward each category for the year.
When the top 10 priorities and concerns are identified they will be used to evaluate and rank Environmental Quality Incentives Program applications (EQIP) for 2024.
“The EQIP program, there are several different fingers to it,” said Angel Jackson, Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District’s director. “A resident can apply for EQIP dollars and if they are applying for cost share dollars about a natural resource concern that has been identified as one of our top 10 concerns, their application receives more points.”
All of the applications are weighted by the concerns and will affect how much the applicant will receive.
For example, if someone applies for erosion to be addressed on their property and erosion is one of the 10 concerns, the application is weighted a little heavier.
“It really is important when it comes down to getting federal dollars back into Floyd County,” Jackson said. “That’s why the local worker ranking meeting happens every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.