FLOYD COUNTY — As of Sept. 2, Floyd County had seen 64 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death as the state saw 5,079 new cases.
Floyd County’s population is currently at 57% vaccinated, according to the county’s health officer, Dr. Tom Harris. Harris said that nationally vaccination rates had been steadily declining since the end of May until two weeks ago, and Floyd County has seen an uptick in vaccinations in the last few weeks.
Harris mentioned the disparity in the number of vaccinated individuals within the 24- to 40-year-old age group, which is 15% vaccinated. He said that the reason for this group not getting vaccinated is multifactorial, but one reason he suspected is that this age group is working and it might be difficult for them to get off work to get vaccinated.
In response to this, Harris said that they are working on making vaccines available outside of regular work hours. The health department will be opening pop-up clinics in various areas in an attempt to reach different markets.
The health department will be continuing with the drive-thru vaccination and booster clinic on Indiana University Southeast’s campus through the fall. As of now the clinic is open three days a week: Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Harris said that this drive-through style clinic will allow for them to serve more people in a shorter span of time. He said he hopes that the lower temperatures will bring more people out and they see an increase in vaccination numbers.
The hospital attempted to have vaccination clinics available at different middle and high school open houses to reach students and parents, but the idea fell through when the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused the events to go virtual.
As cases rise, Harris said that they are also seeing an increased need in COVID-19 tests. While it might take a bit of checking around to different testing pharmacies, doctors offices and the free testing site at 4H Fairgrounds, Harris said that individuals in need of a test should be able to find somewhere to do it.
Individual health care providers are preferable for testing instead of going to an emergency room if someone is not experiencing any symptoms and just needs an Antigen test done, according to Harris. He said that with new cases, hospitals are seeing a higher rate of emergency room visits and hospitalizations, and they want to use the space they have for those with symptoms, especially those who have COVID-19 pneumonia or are experiencing complications due to the virus.
