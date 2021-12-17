FLOYD COUNTY — During the coronavirus pandemic, the workers of Floyd County’s Sheriff's Department did not have the luxury of working remotely or not working at all, Sheriff Frank Loop said.
“While everybody else is working remotely or not coming in to work, or working an altered schedule, the sheriff's department, all of the department regardless of what role you play, was expected to be here every day,” Loop said.
Having seen the dedication of his staff members, Loop went in front of the Floyd County Commissioners asking for them to be recognized for their work during the pandemic through compensation.
After rounds of negotiation, Loop said that the sheriff’s department requested to be on the agenda at the commissioner’s Dec. 7 meeting.
At the meeting, Loop said he asked for everyone in the department to receive 280 compensatory hours for their efforts during the pandemic. The commissioners agreed to give about 146 police and corrections officers each 140 compensatory hours.
When the commissioner's meeting was over, Floyd County Council Member Connie Moon said that her phone would not stop ringing because the sheriff’s department support staff was left out of the compensation agreement.
“It wasn’t just dispatch or the sheriff that brought it to my attention. It was their fellow brothers and sisters on the road patrol. The actual merit officers were the ones questioning, ‘Why did you leave them out?’” Moon said.
Moon brought the concern up to the rest of the council, and she said all seven members were able to work together and negotiate an agreement.
“Several of us on the council felt like you're dividing a department. How can you divide a department?” Moon said.
At the council's Dec. 14 meeting, they agreed to give the 22 support staff members in the sheriff’s department 140 hours of pay each. The funds were allocated from within the sheriff’s department budget.
Council member Denise Konkle said that the council was just hoping to be able to provide a comparable solution to the compensatory time given by the commissioners, and this financial support is what they decided on.
“It just showed that they recognized that they are an integral part of the sheriff's department and their role is just as important as the others to the public,” Loop said.
When it came to the commissioners’ decision, Loop said that he understood it was their right to limit the compensatory time from 280, as requested, to 140, he was more disappointed that the support staff was left out.
“When you talk about the support staff, which three-quarters of those people are your 911 dispatchers. Those are the people that take the call, take the information, dispatch the police officers, input the data and deal with that every day,” Loop said. “They’re just as much as a part of a run as a police officer or corrections officer is.”
“And then you have our evidence technician, who’s on the same crime scenes as the police officers are and the detectives are. And you have our mechanic that maintains all of our vehicles and our weapons,” he continued, “So we all depend on each other to do our job and serve the community and we can’t do it by ourselves — we have to do it as a team.”
Commissioner Tim Kamer said that the driving factor behind the compensation was to give relief and recognition to those that were put in situations with elevated risks during the pandemic.
“The biggest thing is really that we continue to appreciate and support our sheriff’s department and police responders, and I know it wasn’t utopic for the sheriff’s department where everybody got comp time, but we felt like the ones that took on the most physical risk were the ones that were compensated, and we felt it was fair,” Kamer said.
Regardless of how it happened, Loop said that the department appreciates both the commissioners, for recognizing police and correction officers, and the council, for recognizing the support staff to be just as important.
“Maybe I didn't get everything I wanted, but we did get something and that’s the most important thing,” Loop said.
