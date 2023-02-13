FLOYD COUNTY - Valentine's Day is the 31st wedding anniversary of Project Recovery Southern Indiana Executive Director Tracy Skaggs and her late husband, Jeff Skaggs.
Jeff died following a drug overdose on Oct. 4, 2021.
Tracy has been working to help people dealing with addiction and thanks to Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush, she's seeing a goal she set come to life.
Bush announced Monday that FCSO officers will be carrying opioid antidote naloxone, also known as Narcan, as part of a partnership with the Floyd County Health Department. A grant from the health department is providing officers with naloxone free of charge.
Officials with the health department and people who work in recovery said they've been asking for years to have law enforcement in Floyd County carry naloxone.
Bush reached out to these agencies to see how to make this happen.
"We have made a decision through our Sheriff's Office to put Narcan in officers' cars, so that's part of what we can do as a law enforcement agency, and really, it's about saving lives," Bush told the News and Tribune. "If we can save one life, then it's a success. If we can save one life through our initiatives throughout the jail, and even outside the jail."
According to the FCSO the use of naloxone by first responders and law enforcement has been shown to be safe and effective in reducing deaths and complications of an opioid overdose.
Tracy said when the sheriff told her about the program, she wept.
"I don't think it really hit me at that time, but then he sent me the picture of the Narcan and I laid in bed and all I could do is weep at the thought of the lives that are going to be saved," she said. "(It means) the moms and dads are not going to receive that phone call (about a fatal overdose) -- the child that's still going to have a mother and father that morning."
Bush said when he was running for office he wanted to focus on helping people deal with mental health and addiction issues.
It's been a busy few weeks since he's taken office, and he said he's been meeting with people in the community to help the FCSO address those topics and others affecting people in Floyd County.
The FSCO is currently working with stakeholders to put programs into place when people are being sentenced or taking plea agreements, putting together a packet with information to help people when they're released from jail and putting education into the jail so inmates can earn a GED or learn about life skills that they can take with them after they leave.
"We have had multiple meetings, from the judges, to the public defenders, the prosecutors, the health department," he said. "And so we've been talking about programming, and of course within the jail we have a captive audience and we are looking at what types of programs we are putting in place and building off that."
Bush said any time law enforcement interacts with someone is an opportunity to help and that most times police are the first to arrive to overdose calls ahead of EMS services.
"We are very excited to put Narcan in the officer's car, especially out in a suburban area, where it may be 10 to 15 minutes before an ambulance can get to someone's home," Bush said. "So if someone overdoses in reference to opioid issues, we have an opportunity to save a life."
There were 39 deadly drug overdoses in Floyd County in 2022.
Floyd County Health Department Administrator Charlotte Bass said naloxone blocks opiate receptors and works on heroin, morphine, fentanyl and drugs like that.
She said those are also the main drugs the health department is seeing on overdose death certificates.
"The Floyd County Health Department, along with other entities, has been asking law enforcement for years in Floyd County to carry Narcan in their vehicles," Bass said. "We were overjoyed when Sheriff Bush reached out to Dr. Tom Harris to tell us that he wants it, that was amazing. It's the first time we've had law enforcement agree to carry this."
There are multiple naloxone boxes located in Floyd County for people who need it and the health department offers the antidote at its office at 1918 Bono Road in New Albany.
Bass said these boxes are refilled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"Every time we got to a station they're empty," she said.
Project Recovery also has naloxone, and other harm reduction items like wound care kits, available to people who need it.
Tracy said she is in recovery herself and has been for nearly eight years.
She's been dedicating her life to helping people dealing with addiction, especially after discovering services were no available to help her husband with his substance use. She started pushing for naloxone to be carried by law enforcement as part of a college class assignment.
"In 2020 the world is just in complete turmoil and the whole world is shutting down, except for the underground, everything else shut down and the drug world (thrived)," she said. "...my daughter is actively overdosing and police are the first on the scene and they cannot save these lives (with Narcan). That became my assignment, pushing for police officers to administer Narcan."
"I think it's still sinking in and it's bittersweet," she said. "It's bitter in the fact that there's so many lives we've already lost because they did not carry Narcan and administer it. It’s sweet because they are able to help us break down the stigma of Narcan and they are there to enable life and give this person a chance at recovery."
For Bush, saving lives and helping people is what it's all about.
"We are not going to, probably ever, battle our way out of drugs, it's always going to be around," he said. "So what we can do as a society, as a governmental agency, the sheriff's office, LifeSpring, everybody else, what we can do is help people to give them the opportunity to succeed and be fruitful in life."
