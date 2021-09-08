FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Stormwater Board met on Tuesday to discuss changes to the utility ordinance that they hope will be in place by the first of the year, including a change to fees.
The board members have not yet agreed upon a specific change to the fees, but spent Tuesday’s meeting discussing different options.
Board member and county commissioner Tim Kamer said that the goal of the change is to “make it more fair for different types of landowners,” as the fee structure has not changed since the ordinance was established in 2007.
As it stands now, the ordinance charges property owners extra fees based on impervious surface area, meaning building structures, roads, parking lots. These extra fees are a point of contention for farmers, who are often paying more than residential owners because of structures needed to run their farms.
“The farmers have always, kind of been penalized, with having to...get a lot of different credits and stuff to show they’re being good stewards of the land,” commissioner and board member Shawn Carruthers said.
Carruthers said that the board is in agreement that they want to reduce both the fees farmers pay and the hurdles they have to go through to lower their rates.
“We want to be supportive to our local farmers here in Floyd County and do our part to promote farming,” Carruthers said.
Though they all agree that they should lower the fee, the three commissioners on the board are not entirely in agreement on who to lower the fee for.
While Kamer believes the fee should be consistent with all agricultural land owners and residential property owners, Carruthers is more focused on lowering the fee for the agricultural land owners that are farmers.
Carruthers said that they are facing the possibility of losing a chunk of the stormwater program funding if they lower the rates of all agricultural land and not just those who use the land to farm.
“If we just do all [agricultural] land then we could have some unintended consequences which would cause a drop in the stormwater program fees and we’d have to make that money up somewhere else, or find it somewhere else, or either raise rates altogether just to recover from the loss of income. We want to reduce that as much as possible,” he said.
The three board members are still having discussions in hopes of coming to an agreement on the matter before it is presented to the commissioners, but Kamer and Carruthers both seemed confident that a change will be approved soon.
“At this point, there’s no need to rush. We want to get it right. And I do anticipate a change in the farmers’ fees here. I think that's a high probability that we’ll get that done this year,” Carruthers said.
