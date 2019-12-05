FLOYD COUNTY — Despite pleas from those in attendance at Thursday's meeting, the Floyd County Stormwater Management Board has taken no action in adjusting how it assesses stormwater fees.
Nearly 30 farmers from the county were present at the meeting to support the efforts of the Floyd County Farm Bureau in reducing the amount paid by owners of agricultural property. The sizeable turnout at the Pine View Government Center was due in part to the bureau's request for "grassroot support" in spreading their message.
The Stormwater Management Board comprises all three Floyd County Commissioners — Shawn Carruthers, John Schellenberger and president Billy Stewart — along with Floyd County Surveyor Bill Gibson, who was absent at the meeting.
Stewart made a motion that the board members essentially make a recommendation to themselves in their capacity as commissioners to change the ordinance and make the agricultural stormwater management fees equitable with those assessed to residential properties. Stewart and Carruthers voted in favor of such a move.
Schellenberger, however, stated that he was not comfortable making such a decision without the input of Gibson, therefore he abstained. Since the board needed a majority of all four members to pass the motion, the recommendation failed.
There are currently two ways in which stormwater fees are determined. Properties deemed single family residential (SFR) — which are homes you would typically see in a neighborhood setting — are charged a flat fee of $39 each year.
On land considered agricultural, industrial or commercial, the fee is based on the amount of impervious surfaces that do not allow stormwater to drain on the property, like roofs and paved driveways. Every 3,700 square feet of those hard surfaces is considered one equivalent residential unit (ERU). The amount of ERUs on a property is then multiplied by $39 for the final fee.
For instance, a property with 9,250 square feet of impervious surfaces would be considered 2.5 ERUs, meaning the owner would pay $97.50 in stormwater management fees annually. That hike doesn't sit well with farmers.
One of Schellenberger's contentions was that if an across-the-board reduction were to be given to all agricultural lands, it could result in major contributors to runoff issues paying just $39 toward stormwater improvement projects each year. That's why he wants to instead hone in on active farmers.
Though he recognized that farmers take many steps to ensure they care for their land properly — including their use of on-site retention for water and fencing off of streams on their property — he noted that the same can't be said of larger homes that sit on agricultural land but aren't occupied by active farmers.
"I've got no problem with the active farmers getting the $39," Schellenberger said. "The concern is that you've got people who are classified as agriculture and they're not active farmers, and they've got huge, long driveways.. The people that were there tonight were active farmers, but when you go out on Highway 150 and see these huge homes with all sorts of impervious surfaces, they'd only pay $39. And they're not doing anything to help the problem."
Dennis Konkle said that he and other farmers in Floyd County have to make decisions about their farming operation based on how it may potentially impact their stormwater fees.
"If I'm going to put up a new hay barn, do I use a metal roof or tarp that's temporary so I don't have to pay stormwater fees on it?" he said. "It actually has to be considered in our management decisions, the impact of what I call an unfair tax to agriculture."
During his passionate speech to the members of the Stormwater Management Board, he requested that they make a recommendation to the commissioners to change one phrase in the stormwater ordinance.
In its current form, the ordinance states that "agricultural properties will be assessed in the same manner as non-SFR properties." What Konkel and those in attendance wanted was an amendment that would make agricultural properties the same as SFR properties for the purpose of stormwater fees, meaning they would pay the flat fee of $39.
With roughly 10 percent of the $756,000 in stormwater fees collected last year being agricultural, Konkle argued that impact on the overall revenue would be minimal.
"The ordinance needs to be amended to 'all agriculture shall be treated as a SFR,' not non-SFR," Konkle said. "A simple, little three letters needs to come out of that ordinance. That lets all of that problem go away. Then, we are equal to a person in a subdivision and not penalized for being what we are."
It was noted that the commissioners can still act without the recommendation.
Stewart said the issue will be on the commissioners Dec. 17 agenda for a possible vote.
