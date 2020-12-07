All civil and criminal jury trials in Floyd County have been suspended until at least Jan. 25.
Judges for Floyd County's circuit and superior courts signed an order released Monday announcing the suspensions based on "the rapidly increasing positivity rate" of COVID-19 cases.
All jury trials, according to the order, will be continued and reset for after Jan. 25 which "is a reasonable time to expect to be able to safely conduct trials again."
The order details the recent history of the spread of COVID-19 and the actions taken by other governing entities including a recommendation by the Indiana Supreme Court that very few trials be held in counties designated as orange based on cases and positivity rates.
The order also states that all criminal trials, even those with a request for a speedy trial, may be continued during a public emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.