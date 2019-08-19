FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyd County teen has been charged with felony arson after police say he purposely set a fire at his residence, causing severe burns to two family members.
Adam T. Hersker, 14, was charged Friday with one level 2 felony for arson causing bodily harm, two months after emergency departments responded to the fire. He has an initial hearing set for Wednesday in Floyd County Circuit Court.
Court records show that on June 16, the Lafayette Fire Department and Floyd County Sheriff's Department responded June 16 to report of a fire at the home. On arrival, they discovered that all of the residents were out of the structure, although Hersker was unaccounted for. Other family members said he had run away the night before and they weren't certain if he had been in the house.
Hersker was located at another house in the neighborhood and taken in for questioning. There, he told police he had poured gasoline onto the carpet and set it on fire, following an argument the previous day.
Two family members were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for their injuries, one of whom sustained burns covering 80 to 90 percent of his arms and legs.
