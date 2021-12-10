FLOYD COUNTY — A mock election was held in the Floyd County Clerk’s Office on Friday to allow the public to test the county’s new voting machines.
The clerk’s office is now equipped with about 160 new machines and 38 new poll books that will be ready for use in the next election. The county does not use the same number of voting machines at every location, but they expect to use the 160. Because poll workers handle the poll books, there does not need to be the same number of books as machines.
The machines have not been updated since 2012 and county clerk Danita Burks said the change was necessary to keep up with changing technology.
The new poll books are EViD tablets that will replace the laptops the county was using to check voters in on election days. Voter registration clerk Nancy Riley said that the laptops, along with some of the voter machines, were lagging.
The tablets include ID scanners that input personal information directly into the system, to eliminate room for human error.
Riley said that sometimes when the workers punched in birthdays or addresses it led to voters receiving an incorrect ballot. While Riley said this was not an issue that arose often and was always sorted out, this new system just makes the process easier.
“There’s a fail-safe program now that we can use to make sure you get what you’re supposed to get,” Riley said.
"Anything to make it easier for the voter and make them not feel they're being disenfranchised, that they can't vote or something, which we never want them to feel that way," Riley said.
After a voter is checked in, they will receive a receipt like paper with a QR code on the bottom that they will then scan at the voting machine. The machine uses the QR code to pull up the correct ballot, and after the voter casts the votes, another receipt is printed off that is the filled out ballot.
The voting machines are not connected to the internet in any way. Once the ballot is printed off and scanned into the OpenElect Voting Optical Scan (OVO), it is then recorded on a thumb drive.
The thumb drive is not plugged into the laptop used for counting the votes until election day. The laptop is only used for elections and is also not connected to the internet.
The printed ballots are also saved for 22 months after the election in case there needs to be a recount for any reason.
The machines are Unisyn, the same company as the county’s previous machines, because, according to Burks, they have had good experiences with the company.
RBM Voting, a partner of Unisyn, has a project manager that comes to the county to help prepare for elections by adding in the candidates to the machines and helping set up machines at the voting sites, according to Riley.
Rick Fox, the attorney for the Floyd County Election Board, said that nearing election day RBM also comes to do training for the poll workers in the county.
EViD, the poll book company, is based out of Florida, but Riley said they are easy to get on the phone should any issues arise.
Burks said that anyone is welcome to come test the machines in the clerk’s office until the end of the month. The office is in the City-County Building at 311 Hauss Square and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
