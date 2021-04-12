FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department is partnering with New-Albany Floyd County Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible students.
Clinics will take place April 22 at Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School to vaccinate students ages 16 and older during school hours.
Students will need their parents' consent to receive a vaccine. In NAFC, 2,475 students qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the health department is looking to target special populations in the community with its clinics, including eligible high school students, to make it easier to receive the vaccines.
“There has been some spread of disease related to sports, especially at the high school level, and with the upcoming prom and graduation season, there’s a lot of people getting together,” he said.
Most students will receive the Pfizer vaccine, since it’s the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 16 and 17.
Andrea Tanner, NAFC nursing coordinator, said the hope is to “remove as many barriers as possible for students and families interested in being vaccinated for COVID-19.”
“It is certainly our goal to have as many students as possible become immune to COVID as soon as possible,” she said. “We want our school population, as well as our county at large to be as safe as possible, and a large chunk of our population is 16, 17, 18 years old.”
Harris said although a significant number of people are signing up for vaccinations in Floyd County, there has been a bit of lag with the younger populations.
So far, close to 50,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Floyd County, according to Harris.
Harris said the health department also intends to collaborate with Community Montessori and Christian Academy of Indiana to vaccinate eligible students.
NAFC parents are asked to go to https://loom.ly/wc4ZTlY to register their students for the vaccinations. If families encounter issues registering online, they can call call 812-948-4726.
