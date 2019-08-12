Floyd County — A motorist's failure to move over for an Indiana State Police trooper conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 64 resulted in a drug arrest Monday.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday trooper Dustin Zehnder was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound near the 119 mile-marker in Floyd County.
Though Zehnders emergency lights were activated, trooper Tate Rohlfing observed a black Chevrolet pick-up truck fail to yield to Zehnder. The vehicle did not move over or slow down and passed by the traffic stop while Zehnder was out his vehicle and speaking with the occupants of the stopped vehicle.
Rohlfing stopped the truck for failing to move over. During the traffic stop, Trooper Rohlfing determined further investigation was warranted and later searched the vehicle.
The search of the vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, and paraphernalia, according to an ISP news release.
As a result, the passenger, Tamara D. Ball, 56, of Harrodsburg, Ky., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bell was transported to the Floyd County Jail without incident.
The driver of the truck, James B. Denardi, of Louisville, was cited for failing to yield and released from the scene.
— Submitted
