NEW ALBANY — As 6 p.m. arrived and polls were set to close for the Indiana primary on Tuesday, lines wrapped around school buildings that served as vote centers in Floyd County.
Pushed back from May due to the coronavirus and featuring the availability of mail-in voting for voters who didn’t want to cast a ballot in-person, the Primary had a different feel, but people still came out to take part in the process.
In Floyd County, 15,428 people voted for a turnout of 25.60%. Almost 10,000 of those ballots were cast either through mail-in or early in-person voting. There were 7,685 Republican ballots and 7,580 Democratic votes cast in the Floyd County primary.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks credited election staff for its diligent work counting the 6,324 mail-in votes for the Primary. In 2016, the county mailed out a total of 600 absentee ballots.
“It’s a process and of course they’re counted on election day, so with that many, that’s why we had all the people here today counting and helping count those ballots,” Burks said.
“We were very well staffed and we were prepared, and I think that showed.”
In 2016, the last year there was a race for President, the turnout in Floyd County was 37.51% with 22,373 ballots cast for both parties.
There were also 3,059 people who voted early in-person in Floyd County for the Primary, as the bulk of the ballots cast in the Primary came before Tuesday.
Floyd County Republican Party chair Shawn Carruthers said that pushing the Primary back to June seemed to alleviate some of the fears associated with voting in-person during a pandemic.
“If this election would have been in May, I feel like we would have had a pretty substantial effect on voters coming out,” he said.
The county cut its number of voting centers down to six for the Primary in light of the pandemic, as schools were utilized Tuesday for polling locations.
“We thank the schools that worked so well with us and it’s a great setup at the school using their gyms with the space, and obviously the location, they meet all the CDC requirements so that was a plus for us,” Burks said.
A poll worker at Floyd Central High School was removed about midday over comments made against the school safety referendum, according to election officials.
Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey said a complaint was lodged with the Floyd County Election Board after “editorial comments” against the referendum were heard being made by the poll worker inside the voting center. Comments by poll workers about issues on the ballot or specific candidates are forbidden inside a polling location.
Election officials confirmed Tuesday night the poll worker was removed from the site. The referendum was voted down 7,438 to 6,733.
