FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Voter Registration Clerk Nancy Riley doesn't expect recognition for her work, but last week, she learned that she received a statewide award for her role in local elections.
On Dec. 13, Riley was named the Voter Registration Official of the Year by the Indiana Election Division at a conference in Indianapolis.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks nominated Riley for the honor, emphasizing the voter registration clerk's behind-the-scenes work throughout the year.
"She works diligently all year long," she said. "There's a lot of work behind it to make elections happen."
Riley did not know that Burks had nominated her for the position, and last week, she was "taken aback" when she saw her name on the screen.
"It was a wonderful, wonderful acknowledgment," she said. "I don't feel like I'm above anyone else in what I do. I just feel like I do take my job very seriously."
Burks said she and others in the clerk's office are excited to see Riley win the award, describing it as "kind of a big deal."
Riley has also announced her plans to retire in 2024, so 2023 will be her last year to work elections as the voter registration clerk.
She was hired in 2015 by former Floyd County Clerk Christy Eurton. At the time, she was unfamiliar with all that goes into the voter registration position.
Riley's previous jobs included working as a court reporter in Floyd County and a legal secretary in Corydon before taking on her current position.
Her predecessor helped her learn the job, and she has received plenty of support from the state and surrounding counties over the years.
"It's just been an awesome experience," Riley said. "It's been an eye-opening experience. Until you work there and know what goes into that, you have no clue."
"I do appreciate now all of the hard work of everyone else who has worked that job before to get our elections together in Floyd and to run them," she said. "I feel like they've always been, as they are now, very clean and very secure."
Riley said the 2020 election was particularly challenging between the pandemic and the "lack of trust" in the election system that became prevalent.
"People's lack of confidence in us was so deteriorating for me," she said. "We did the best we could with what we have. I think if people could have just seen what we were dealing with and the COVID restrictions we were under and all of that -- it just made for a very trying few months."
Riley's responsibilities range from preparing the vote sites for elections to processing mail-in ballot applications.
For Riley, it is rewarding to reach the end of a general election and see the results, and she likes helping people fulfill their "patriotic duty" as they vote.
"It's just so satisfying to know that we have been able to supply the voter with everything they needed to be able to vote and get their vote out," she said.
Riley said she has always voted, but working as the voter registration clerk has underlined the importance of casting a ballot. She wants people to know how important it is to vote for local offices, not just in presidential elections.
It is a "huge honor" to receive the statewide award from the Indiana Election Division, she said.
"I'm just really honored and pleased and just happy that Danita felt like she could nominate me for something like this," Riley said. "It was really gracious of her to do that for me. She knows what I do for the county and my devotion, but then again, I always felt like, it's just my job."
