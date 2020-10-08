NEW ALBANY — A therapist with Open Door Youth Services in Floyd County is facing drug charges after police say she was found with cocaine after being admitted to the hospital.
Louisville resident Amy M. Gadansky, 49, is charged with a level 6 felony for possession of cocaine and a class C misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia. A warrant was issued Oct. 2. As of Thursday morning, she was not in custody in Floyd or Clark County.
Court records show that on Sept. 22, a Greenville police officer on duty at Baptist Health Floyd was notified by staff of possible drugs found on a patient in the emergency room. The patient was later identified as Gadansky.
Gadansky had been taken to the hospital from the youth shelter where she worked, after it was reported that she had been "passed out for most of the day." Nurses undressing her for treatment had located a small baggie with a powdery white substance and a straw taped to her breast, which police said field-tested positive for cocaine.
The woman was initially incoherent and unable to respond to police. When an officer spoke with her early the next morning at the hospital, she said the cocaine had been a gift and declined to say from who. She initially said she hadn't consumed any but later said she had tried some but not much.
Gadansky confirmed to police that she was a therapist at the youth shelter, an organization described on its website as seeking to help at-risk youth in the community get the help they need for healthy growth and development.
Multiple calls to the shelter Wednesday seeking comment and information on Gadansky's employment had not been returned.
