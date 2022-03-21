FLOYD COUNTY — There are two main objectives of the Floyd County Public Defender’s office, says the new chief, Matt Lorch: to help clients and to protect the standards of the justice system.
Lorch, a lifelong Floyd County resident, officially started as chief at the beginning of this month. Replacing longtime chief J. Patrick Biggs, Lorch is now the second person to fill the position in the county.
Biggs became the first chief public defender in 1997, when the county established the office.
“He’s done a great job. He’s tried a lot of cases and certainly built a great foundation for the office,” Lorch said.
Moving forward, Lorch wants to grow the office by being more aggressive in grant applications to increase resources. He wants to create parity between the public defender’s and public prosecutor’s offices.
“There are a lot of resources this office doesn’t have that the prosecutor’s office does,” he said.
The office now has three staff members and 11 attorneys on contract, Lorch said.
“All of our attorneys are very qualified. There’s just conceptions sometimes that they’re working for free or they’re not very experienced,” Lorch said. He noted that the county follows state standards when it comes to hiring qualified and experienced lawyers.
Some resources that Lorch said the defender’s office could use include an investigator and law clerk as well as more staff and clinical help.
One example of a grant the office would like is one that would fund contractual social worker services to help defense clients.
“[If] we have someone who is struggling with homelessness or any of those other issues that we can connect them with someone who can help them apply and get benefits or find a place to live, or that sort of thing,” Lorch said.
This desire plays into one of the office’s objectives of helping clients, which is twofold for Lorch. While he works to provide legal defense for those who cannot afford an attorney, he also looks to connect clients with services that will help them in other aspects of their lives.
“A lot of our clients need a lot more than just a legal defense,” he said.
As he has worked with clients, Lorch said he realized there were other things happening in their lives that were contributing to where they were. Mental illness and substance abuse disorder are two things Lorch thinks play some role in the vast majority of the office’s cases.
“When you look at that and you see the same people coming back over and over, you have to wonder: ‘What’s going to break that cycle?’” he said.
Lorch would like to continue outreach with different services and nonprofits in the community to put clients in touch with places that can help them.
Collaboration is an aspect Lorch values in his position. He described the county’s justice system — the defender’s office, the prosecutor’s office and the judges — as spokes on a wheel. If one group is not working with the other, it’s hard to get things done, he said.
Problem-solving courts, like veterans and family courts, would not be possible without everyone being on board, Lorch said.
“It’s always good to remember that yes we might be adversarial, but we’re also all players in our local criminal justice system and each play a vital part of that,” he said.
The second big objective of the public defender’s office, Lorch said, is protecting the law and legal justice system.
“We make sure that the proper procedures are followed by the police in an investigation and that if they’re not, then we hold them accountable and we bring that into the case, because that’s important to protect all of our rights,” he said.
Since Lorch became chief, he said there has been some reorganizing and settling in. As far as his caseload goes, Lorch’s has not changed too much from when he was a part-time deputy public defender for the county.
Coming on full-time with the office meant that he had to close his own private practice, a necessity that Lorch found to be bittersweet.
“I was very excited about being able to come in here and build up this office some more and to help make a difference in more lives,” he said.
Before becoming a part-time defender for Floyd County, Lorch took on the same role in Harrison County. It’s the feeling of making a difference and the gratitude he receives from clients that keeps Lorch going in the field.
The work is different from working in the private world of law, Lorch noted, pointing out that when clients pay a fee, they expect him to do the job.
“It’s just something a little different when someone who can’t afford help gets good help, and they’re often very grateful for that, and that’s kind of rewarding,” he said of the work he does for the county.
