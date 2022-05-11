NEW ALBANY — The Padgett Museum, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, located at 509 W. Market St. in New Albany, will open for the season on Saturday.
A special interactive exhibit will highlight Duke Energy's Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years. Also, a display will include memorabilia from Gallagher Station.
The museum also includes the permanent exhibit entitled: "By the River's Edge", telling the story of New Albany and Floyd County's history through displays and artifacts.
The museum is open every Saturday from 1-3 p.m. through Dec. 10. Please stop by and rekindle your interest in our great city and county. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.