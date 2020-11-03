NEW ALBANY — It has been a busy day for election workers in Floyd County as they process more than 30,000 absentee ballots between early votes and mail-in ballots.
Rick Fox with the Floyd County Election Board said the absentee ballot counts likely will not be finished tonight as workers process the early votes and mail-in ballots. There were more than 6,000 mail-in votes and more than 26,000 in-person early votes received in Floyd County.
There are 25 people working to count absentee ballots in the City-County Building in New Albany.
“Every one of the early ballots goes into an envelope, so we have to manually open them,” Fox said. “They do have automatic machines that open the ballots, but the [state] won’t allow us to use them.”
Election worker Carrie Young said they have been “slicing and dicing” since 6 a.m. as workers open envelopes and run absentee ballots through the machines.
“I think we’re going to have them all open, but I don’t think we’re going to be able to run them all [tonight],” she said. “We’ll get quite a bit, but just not all of them. We’re running them now as fast as we can do them.”
The ballots from in-person early voting have already been opened, but workers were continuing to open the mail-in ballots as of 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.