Floyds Knobs American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 members installed newly elected officers at their July meeting. At this same meeting, outgoing President Eva Richards was presented with a Past President’s Pin and thanked for her long tenure as the President of Unit 42. When asked how long she had served she replied “I’m not really sure, but I think it has been nine years.”
Unit 42 is known for its Hoosier Girls State program, Cindy Collins, Chair, having won a District 8 top award, 2023; Community Service, Beverly Seitz, Chair, winning the President’s Award of Excellence 2023; Constitution & Bylaws, a top sponsored Department Award 2023 Shirley Ohta, Chair; Children & Youth, Ann Carr, Chair, winning President’s Award of Excellence 2023; Legislative, Laura Hopkins, Chair, winning Department top narrative award; and Service to Veterans, Ann Carr, Chair, having won 2023 Department awards.
AL Post 42, ALA Unit 42, and Sons of the American Legion, Sqd. 42, will host the next District 8 meeting for their members, Aug. 6, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $10. Their respective meetings start at 1 p.m. This meeting is open to all members of the Legion, Auxiliary and Sons, and all are encouraged to attend.
The Auxiliary also wishes to announce a Blood Drive, Saturday Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, log on to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code ALPost42 or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
