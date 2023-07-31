Floyds Knobs American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 members installed newly elected officers at their July meeting. Above, from left, are Executive Board Members at large — Anna Anderson, Cindy Collins, Eva Richardson; Chaplain-Louette Uhl; Treasurer-Ann Carr; Secretary-Shirley Ohta; Vice President-Monica Everage; President-Beverly Seitz; Installing Officer, Past District 8 President, and current District 8 Parliamentarian-Jennifer Moulden.