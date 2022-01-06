Floyd Memorial Foundation has announced the addition of five new members appointed to the Board of Directors.
The new members include Beau Zoeller, attorney with Frost Brown Todd law firm; Christopher Lane, Floyd County prosecutor; Dr. Christopher Day, radiologist with Priority Radiology; Brian Lenfert, owner of Lenfert Properties, and Clayton Rose with German American Bank. Their three-year terms with the Foundation will begin in 2022.
Dr. William Garner; Sandy Naville, RN, and Greg Longest left the board after serving six years of two three-year terms. Dr. Edsel Reed Jr. also left the board after serving close to 20 years.
Floyd Memorial Foundation is comprised of community members and hospital clinical staff members. The hospital president and foundation executive director are ex-officio members.
The foundation was started in 1978 by community-minded citizens who wanted to ensure the longevity of the local hospital. The mission is of the foundation is to provide philanthropic support to Baptist Health Floyd and Southern Indiana health care initiatives that enhance the quality of care available to residents. The vision is to ensure vital medical resources are in place for the better health and well-being of the Southern Indiana community.
For more information about the Foundation, go to www.FloydFoundation.org.