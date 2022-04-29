NEW ALBANY — The Floyd Memorial Foundation recently added Erynn McInnis as its first-ever philanthropy development officer.
While new to the hospital, McInnis is no stranger to Southern Indiana or philanthropy. She was a grant writer for the Louisville Orchestra and prior to that was manager of grants and foundation funding at Spalding University. She also worked seven years in the Floyd County Prosecutor’s office.
She is a certified fundraising executive, a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and has a certificate in fundraising management.
Her job will consist of securing funds to help support the Foundation and its mission in serving both Baptist Health Floyd and the community. To accomplish that mission she will meet with businesses, organizations and individuals in Southern Indiana.
“My goal is to be out in the community educating people about our mission, and all the Foundation does for the community,” she said. “You have to be confident in the mission. Being real about the mission and about what we are trying to accomplish, and offering transparency is so important.
“A large part of my job will be stewardship. Those donors who believe in our mission and are generous enough to contribute to our mission enable us to be there for them and be their advocates. Making sure we maintain our commitment to donor intent and saying thank you are vital.”
McInnis is a graduate of Floyd Central High School where she starred on the soccer field. She received her Bachelor’s from Smith College, where she also played soccer, and Master’s from Spalding University.
“Floyd Memorial Foundation is excited to bring Erynn onboard to help advance our mission, our funding initiatives, and the impact we have on the health of the community,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “She will be an incredible asset to the Foundation and Baptist Health Floyd as we work with the community to secure donations to support Baptist Health Floyd’s future growth.”
McInnis said she is excited to be the first philanthropy development officer for the Foundation and building the program. She also said she is excited to get out in the community and meet with individuals and groups. Her goal is to grow philanthropic giving so the Foundation can reach more people.
“Helping Southern Indiana succeed and improving the quality of life here is very important because my family is from here and I have friends and family in the area,” she said. “Anything I can do to help promote this area that really appeals to me.”
Each of the Baptist hospitals has a foundation, but the Floyd Memorial Foundation is different, she said, because it is a community foundation that not only supports Baptist Health Floyd, but also other healthcare initiatives within the community.
“I think that is a really good selling point and a unique asset,” she said.
