NEW ALBANY – Floyd Memorial Foundation Executive Director Meredith Lambe has announced her resignation from Baptist Health Floyd after accepting a job offer with an out-of-state nonprofit.
Now, the foundation is seeking a new leader to propel the nonprofit forward.
“I am so excited about the direction of the foundation,” Lambe said, “but this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. My next professional role will entail leading an out-of-state nonprofit, but I am able to remain in Kentuckiana, and that will allow me to continue playing an integral role with the Floyd Memorial Foundation. I believe strongly in its mission and the foundation’s board of directors, and I will continue to show my support in myriad ways.”
Baptist Health Floyd, which recently announced the formation of a separate foundation, previously provided the Floyd Memorial Foundation with an in-kind donation of equipment, office space, and staff – including Lambe.
The hospital has informed the nonprofit it will no longer provide any in-kind donations.
For more than 45 years, the Floyd Memorial Foundation has supported Baptist Health Floyd initiatives and community health-related priorities to ensure the best resources are available for residents in Floyd, Harrison, Clark, Scott, Washington, and Crawford counties.
The independent, nonprofit entity embraces the regional community’s health care needs.
The foundation’s board of directors, comprised of leaders throughout Southern Indiana and includes a new group of members who were recently appointed, are stewards of the community and will ensure local community support for generations to come.
Lambe’s leadership has been integral, and she will be instrumental in the search to find a new executive director, said Floyd Memorial Foundation Chairman Matt Millies.
“We are happy for Meredith and thrilled she is remaining an active member of the foundation,” he said. “Her experience will allow the foundation to maintain continuity into the future, and we will rely on her knowledge and expertise as we work to identify our next executive director. The future of the foundation is bright, and we are excited about expanding the support we provide to Southern Indiana healthcare initiatives.”
