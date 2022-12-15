NEW ALBANY - Floyd Memorial Foundation has announced the addition of five new members to the Board of Directors.
Judge J. Terrence Cody, Tina Walters, Jason Applegate, Sara Lopp Dietrich and Josh Staten have been appointed to the board. Their three-year term with the Foundation will begin in 2023. Joe Glover, Adam Smith and Dayna Ashley are rolling off after serving two terms.
Judge Cody served two terms on the Foundation’s Board of Directors from 2008-2013 and has served nine years on the Foundation’s Grants Committee. Applegate, Walters, Staten and Lopp Dietrich are all new members.
Floyd Memorial Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of Baptist Health Floyd to ensure essential health resources are available to enhance the quality of care available to Southern Indiana residents. The vision is to ensure vital medical resources are in place for the better health and well-being of Southern Indiana community members.
For more information about the Foundation or to donate, go to www.FloydFoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.