FLOYD COUNTY — As the Floyd County Council works to implement the findings from a recent salary study, two elected officials are hesitant about expecting significant changes.
At a workshop on Monday, the council came to a non-official consensus to bring county employees up to the newly determined internal base, to get everyone on an equal field when it comes to salaries. The council is still awaiting a report on the sustainability of these raises.
Floyd County Assessor James Sinks and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop both expressed disappointment in the county’s response to the salary study.
The county’s human resource director, Michelle Portwood, said that employees have felt that salary adjustments are past due.
According to Portwood, some employees have worked for the county for 10 or more years without ever seeing a salary increase.
Though Sinks said he understands that the council has a responsibility both to taxpayers and the future of the county, he is still disappointed in their response to the data. According to Sinks, the study verified what county employees already knew: that their pay lags the labor market.
“As an office head, I am responsible for hiring, firing, rewarding and retaining qualified staff and it’s getting harder and harder as I’ve already lost two employees to higher-paying jobs,” Sinks told the News and Tribune in an email.
There are 13 open positions in the sheriff’s department between dispatch and corrections, according to Loop, and they are not getting many applicants. He also noted that he has been losing corrections officers to other departments every week.
Loop wondered how his department is supposed to attract and retain quality employees with salaries that are lower than the Louisville market.
In the study, completed by Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates, average salaries were established compared to an internal base and external market low point, midpoint and high point.
Loop said when it comes time for him to discuss budgets with the council, he is looking to have salaries increased to at least the external mid or high point, along with a cost of living adjustment (COLA).
During last year’s budget session, the county commissioners and council made the decision to trade paid time off for a 3% COLA.
With a 9.1% inflation rate, Loop and Sinks are looking for a comparable COLA in the coming year as well.
Council vice president Denise Konkle has emphasized that whatever decision the council makes this year is only a starting point for getting employees to compare to external market rates.
Loop said he understands that this big of a change will be costly for the county but in his opinion it is necessary to provide quality services to county residents.
“The public's going to want great customer service in government and they're gonna know that they gotta to pay for it,” he said.
Kent Irwin, president of Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates, said that unlike in the private sector where product prices can be raised to increase salaries, governments are restricted by revenue.
“As we move forward, we recognize that limitation and at same time have a target to shoot for,” Irwin said.
Loop said that he feels the county should re-evaluate its tax levies and priorities.
“Taxpayers don't have a problem with government spending, they have a problem with government waste. When you're investing in employees, that's not waste,” he said.
At the workshop when discussing how to move forward with budget conversations with department heads, council member Adam Roberts made a comment that Sinks said was disheartening.
“Whatever they put down doesn’t matter, because what we decide on is what matters,” Roberts said Monday.
Portwood said that she has not heard from any elected officials or department heads in regard to the county’s consensus, but she thinks that people are cautiously optimistic.
When it came to completing the study, Irwin said that they had better participation from department heads and elected officials than other studies they have done.
Irwin said that he thinks Floyd County officials recognized that this study was an opportunity to benefit their office. The department head and officials took part in reviewing the job questionnaires and draft job descriptions.
