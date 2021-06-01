FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Stormwater Board has approved a recommendation to modify stormwater fees for agricultural properties.
The board voted Tuesday to recommend a change to the county’s stormwater fee structure. Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger was the only board member to vote against the measure.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer, who serves on the stormwater board, presented the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting. The recommended change would lower drainage fees for agricultural land to bring them in line with residential rates.
Under the proposed change, both residential and agricultural property owners would pay the same $41 flat annual fee, but agricultural property owners would not be charged additional fees, no matter the size of their property.
Currently, all property owners are charged a flat fee of $39 annually in stormwater fees, but depending on how much property is categorized as impervious, owners of farm land can face additional fees.
The fee for agricultural properties is typically much higher than the fee paid by residential properties, Kamer said.
The proposed change would remove a system that offers credits to farmers who implement certain procedures to reduce runoff.
In 2021, the stormwater department is estimated receive about $773,000 based on about 15,000 bills, the News and Tribune previously reported. This does not apply to New Albany, which has its own stormwater department.
The change would generate an “even budget” for the department, according to Kamer.
“There’s no change — it doesn’t go up or down,” he said.
Kamer said he had many discussions with farmers on this topic, and he has family members who are agricultural land owners. His goal is to get farmers “on the same page” as residential property owners.
Greenville farmer Dennis Konkle said this modification would mean “agriculture is treated fairly,” and he praised Kamer for proposing the change.
“The money wasn’t the objection here as much as the management that it takes agriculture to be able to handle the stormwater that we receive from our neighbors, but yet we receive nothing in compensation but we are taxed higher than our neighbors are,” he said.
“If we are at least on equal playing field with our neighbors, it makes us feel better about the expenses we put in to dealing with the water,” he said.
Georgetown farmer Dale Mann said the proposed change is “fair to everybody.”
Although stormwater officials have offered credits to provide relief to farmers, Mann said the projects involved place an extra burden on farmers.
“It was suggested to me if I build a pond, I’ve got to have an engineer to come out there and tell me it’s OK to get $10 off my farm water bill, and an engineer costs me $500,” Mann said. “That’s why we did not like the credits.”
Schellenberger has concerns that all agricultural property owners would pay the $41 regardless of whether they are active farmers, and he prefers a credit system that would specifically identify farmers for relief from stormwater fees.
He said he is an agricultural property owner who pays an annual $195 in stormwater fees, but it would go down to $41 a year if the change takes effect.
“I’m not an active farmer at all, but I’d be getting relief for something I’m not entitled to,” Schellenberger said.
The board’s recommendation will go before the Floyd County Commissioners for approval in July, and it will go before the Floyd County Council in July or August.
