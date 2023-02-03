Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Due to Lent, no chicken dinner will be held in March. The next dinner is April 14.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., will sponsor an evening of live music, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the post home. The Canon Wolf Band will be featured.
Legion Breakfast
Sons of the American Legion will sponsor a breakfast, Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St.
Southern Indiana Crafts Show
Southern Indiana February Craft Show will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
More than 50 craft booths with unique gifts, decore and much more.
Crocheting classes
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you never forget! Of course, you may need to fine-tune your skills once in a while. The Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25, from noon – 2 p.m. will help if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. If you miss these classes, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023! And remember, this is more than just learning to crochet. It’s an opportunity to meet and develop new friendships with other creative individuals.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library monthly Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Using essential oils can be as easy as 1, 2, 3. In this introductory class, you will learn what they are, how to use them, and the top 10 oils for getting started. An optional $10 Make and Take will be available.
Sarah Lundy is a Certified Essential Oil Specialist and Joy Coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Celtic concert
Children can enjoy a free Celtic concert on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The concert will feature the group na Skylark, which loosely means "the Skylark" in Irish. This Central Kentucky-based trio shares the rich beauty of ancient traditional Celtic music through voice, Irish harp, fiddle, whistles, flutes, and a little Appalachian mountain dulcimer for good measure.
Feed your inner Celt with the moving and heartwarming music of this spellbinding trio. The event will also include a Valentine's Day card-making station and coloring pages for children. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com
Apple Pruning Workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County will host an Apple Pruning Workshop on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m to noon at a local farm in Floyd County. The workshop will cover how to prune apple trees and what tools to use.
This workshop is free, but you will need to RSVP by Feb. 14 to receive the address of the workshop.
To RSVP, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu. This workshop is limited to 15 participants. If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 10.
American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a chicken fried steak dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Presidents' Day, Monday, Feb. 20 at the post home at 412 N. New Albany St.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children's dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried to perfection. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
