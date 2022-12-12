Scholarship recipient
Lucy Cooper of Clarksville has been awarded the Arden and Charmaine Ball Endowed Scholarship at Manchester University.
The Jeffersonville High School graduate is majoring in Environmental Studies at the campus in North Manchester, IN
This endowed scholarship fund was established in 2015 by Paris and Becky Ball-Miller. It is for students majoring in peace studies, religion, or environmental studies; with preference given to first-generation students.
Clarksville Library hosting Christmas Karaoke
The Clarksville Library will host Christmas Karaoke on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Clarksville location.
Bring the whole family to the library for a night of Christmas caroling on the karaoke machine. This fun event for the entire family may become a holiday tradition. No registration is required.
For more information on any of the programs ahead, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location.
This program is perfect for children 6 to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills.
Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play.
Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events.
Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. You can obtain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in December will be The Attitude Factor: Our happiness and health can be improved when we change our attitude from negativity to positivity!
The second topic discussed in December will be The Vegetarian Edge: Our journey toward improved health, energy, mood, and weight.
Kids Christmas party
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor a Kids Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Wreaths Across America
Indiana DAR Piankeshaw Chapter has joined into a relationship with Wreaths Across America, an organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.
The NSDAR Piankeshaw Chapter of New Albany will celebrate freedom by thanking the 7,103 veterans laid to rest at New Albany National Cemetery with the placement of a veteran’s wreath on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America are invited to go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0165 to learn more.
