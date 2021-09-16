FLOYD COUNTY — Two local organizations are collaborating this year for an outdoor festival showcasing nature and art.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana has joined the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality to present Monarch Festival at MountFest, which will take place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mount Saint Francis in Floyd County.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana started the Monarch Festival in 2010, and the event has taken place in various locations throughout the years. MountFest art festival was established at Mount Saint Francis in 2015, and it has continued to grow over the years.
The event will feature the annual highlight of the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana’s annual Monarch Festival: throughout the day, attendees can relax in a dome filled with hundreds of monarch butterflies before the butterflies are released at 4:30 p.m.
The event will include live music and about 40 local art vendors, as well as food trucks and vendors selling beer, wine and soft drinks. A kids zone will feature inflatables and Kona Ice.
Monarch Festival at MountFest will also include a raffle for two electric Pedego bikes. The festival and parking are free to the public.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana Executive Director Brian Bell said the festival is a “great way to unwind and enjoy this beautiful campus that they have here as well as learn about the migration of the monarch butterfly and also enjoy art.”
The outdoor festival is meant to “give a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times,” he said. There will be safety protocols in place for COVID-19.
“We were going to do this last year and COVID essentially shut it down, so we’re still trying to have safety protocols put in place and monitor how many people come in, and say when people are not able to social distance to please put on their mask,” Bell said.
Friar Vincent Petersen, resident friar artist and retreat leader at Mount Saint Francis, noted that he will join artist Chris Chappell in painting a mural at the festival near the art center.
“It’s going to be a very big and bright mural here by the art center,” he said. “Part of our retreat center and part of our ministry — and an essential part of it — is our art department.”
The art available at the festival will range from “ceramics to painting to crafts to housewares,” Petersen said.
The festival will take place around the buildings of Mount Saint Francis, but Petersen emphasized that attendees can also explore the sanctuary at Mount Saint Francis, which includes about 400 acres of hiking trails and a lake.
Andrew Hennessy, associate retreat director at Mount Saint Francis, said the sanctuary includes plenty of milkweed, a plant that is an essential part of the diet of monarch butterflies.
In addition to the festivities, attendees can visit the Mary Anderson Center at Mount Saint Francis, which includes an exhibit of work by local photographer Daniel Dempster as part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. The exhibit, called “Through The Seasons,” shows the natural beauty of Mount Saint Francis.
Andrew Hennessy, associate retreat director at Mount Saint Francis, said Franciscan friars “have always recognized the spiritual value of art and how expressing ourselves in art can lead us and lead others basically closer toward God.”
Brian Dearinger, director of communication and marketing at Mount Saint Francis, described the partnership with the Arts Alliance as a “cross-pollination.”
“It’s a place where everyone can come visit,” he said. “It’s not just exclusive to one denomination or one faith. That’s really what that partnership brings.”
The Franciscan Arts Initiative at Mount Saint Francis offers programming with local artists, and the campus includes art studios and gallery space.
Mount Saint Francis is also involved in a number of environmentally-friendly projects as part of its Franciscan Earth Care Initiative, including the installation of solar panels.
Debbie Nichols, director of grants and special projects at Mount Saint Francis, said the festival supports the mission of both the arts and environmental initiatives. Mount Saint Francis will also collaborate again with the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and other community partners for the first regional high school art show at the Mary Anderson Center.
Petersen said the partnership with the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana helps both organizations with outreach into the arts community and the festival provides financial support for both organizations.
“For me, it will be a mecca for artists and for those who appreciate art and want to support the arts,” he said.
