NEW ALBANY -- Baptist Health Floyd was recognized Friday by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, for its commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. This was the third year the INspire honor has been presented, and Baptist Health Floyd has been honored all three years.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Baptist Health Floyd earned the recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.
“This award is a testament to the staff and their dedication to provide quality care,” said Emily Banet, Director of the Women and Children’s unit at the hospital. “They are all focused on the safety of the moms and babies we take care of.”
“Baptist Health Floyd’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said Brittany Waggoner, IHA Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement Advisor. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly-reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”
The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.