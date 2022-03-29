NEW ALBANY — Cultural group Indiana Humanities wants to encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk.
That’s why it’s bringing best-selling author and Indiana native Ashley C. Ford to speak at the New Albany Library in April.
It’s part of “Homecoming: An Indiana Author’s Awards Tour” that also has stops planned in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. Ford is the inaugural speaker for the tour.
“The idea behind this tour is it’s a multi-stop tour, visiting several cities, so there’s an opportunity for Hoosiers all across Indiana to hear from a prominent author,” said Bronwen Carlisle, programs and special projects manager for Indiana Humanities.
Ford’s book “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” has topped lists since coming out last year.
It explores her life growing up in Fort Wayne and themes like race, body image and family. It also discusses her relationship with her father, who was incarcerated.
“It’s a memoir that tells a really important story of someone who was born and deeply influenced by Indiana,” Carlisle said.
Ford is not just an accomplished author, but also an educator and podcast host. She moved back to Indiana in 2020 after living for some time in New York City and now lives and works in Indianapolis. She is a graduate of Ball State University.
New Albany was picked as a stop for this tour for a few reasons. Carlisle said the partners at the Floyd County Library, along with the facility itself, played into the choice. The location being close to Louisville was also a factor.
Moderator Mitchell L.H. Douglas is a Louisville native, which also played into the decision.
Douglas is an award-winning poet who now teaches writing at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
“In each location we put Ashley in conversation with either a prominent local writer or thought leader,” Carlisle said. “Mitchell seemed like a fantastic choice for the New Albany stop due to his ties to Louisville, Indiana and Indiana authors.”
The Eugene and Marylin Glick Indiana Author Awards are meant to shine a spotlight on Indiana as a literary place. The most recent winners will be announced this fall.
“You don’t have to be in L.A. or New York City to be a great writer or find great writing, Indiana is a hotbed of literature,” Carlisle said. “And through these awards and the affiliated programming, we hope to show young Hoosiers that you can be a writer, too.”
Seating is limited for the event on April 12. It starts at 7 p.m. It is free, but attendees should register online ahead of time. The libraries capacity is 250 people.
To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indiana-authors-awards-tour-featuring-ashley-c-ford-new-albany-tickets-272259755257
