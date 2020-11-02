Greenville boil water advisory

Greenville Water Utility has issued a precautionary advisory boil water advisory for customers on Buttontown Rd, Old Vincennes Rd in the 8800-9400 block, and the 9300 block of Harrison St. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses. Customers will be notified through the media when the boil order has been lifted. Landlords with water service is in their names should inform tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service. For more information or to see a map of the affected area (see attached) go to greenvillewater.com or call 812-923-9821. 

