Two major construction projects in New Albany hopefully will be completed before school starts later this month, City Engineer Larry Summers said Tuesday.
A site-improvement project on Grant Line Road and a curb, gutter and resurfacing effort on Slate Run Road are both occurring near schools, which is why city officials are hopeful they will be finished before in-person instruction begins July 27.
Summers said the Grant Line Road project is on track to be done ahead of the school opening. The roadway is now closed near Grant Line Elementary School.
There were some paving adjustments that had to be made for the Slate Run Road project that could delay completion of construction.
“That’s something that’s an ongoing discussion but I’m somewhat optimistic that it should be able to be done,” Summers said.
Summers also told the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety during its Tuesday meeting that due to mechanical issues, the state has suspended its resurfacing projects on Interstate 265 until next week.
