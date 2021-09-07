NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd health care workers are once again experiencing high levels of stress and an increased workload as the hospital expects its largest surge of COVID-19 patients to date.
“It seems to be ramping up to be larger than what we experienced at any time previously, and that’s worrisome because we thought that we were emerging from it,” ICU Director Mike Northcraft said.
As of Tuesday, 40% to 50% of the ICU capacity consists of COVID-19 positive patients, and workers are watching a general increase in non-ICU COVID-19 patients who typically need to be moved to the ICU after seven days, according to Northcraft.
A Baptist Health Floyd news release said that it has hardly felt like the workers got a break from the long, scary and sad days of last year. Northcraft said COVID-19 patients are a very labor intensive group that need near constant attention.
A lot of work is done to prevent patients from needing a ventilator, but even in situations when a ventilator is essential there are constant adjustments that need to be made to manage blood pressure, oxygenation and ventilation.
“You can spend 45 minutes to an hour and a half per room entry just managing each one of the patients. By the time you come out, your clothes, your scrubs are damp to the touch just from perspiration from the labor in the room,” Northcraft said.
On top of the increasing number of patients, Baptist Health Floyd is also experiencing a staffing shortage that has added to the increased workload on individual health care workers, according to the news release.
“We’re not immune to what the rest of the region and nation is experiencing as far as vacancy,” Northcraft said, but noting that in health care there is the added complication of having to find new employees who are speciality trained or licensed in medicine.
Along with the labor being physically exhausting, it is also emotionally exhausting for health care workers to deal with the cumulative trauma of losing patients, Northcraft said.
“They have been traumatized by watching this surge knowing that it’s largely preventable,” Northcraft said. “It is not uncommon to see nurses crying on the shift or hugging one another through their tears when we lose a patient.”
To offer support for these health care workers, Floyd Memorial Foundation has been accepting donations for the Adopt-A-Unit Fund that provides them with meals and snacks. Since March of last year the fund has accumulated $30,000 in donations, and the foundation is still accepting contributions, according to the news release.
The fund started at the beginning of the pandemic when Floyd Memorial Foundation Executive Director Meredith Lambe was contemplating with hospital chaplain James Gunn how the foundation could support the hospital staff, and they came to the idea of providing them meals.
“We see the stress and impact that the surge is having on them, and so we again want to appeal to the community to consider making a donation to the foundation to help support them through the Adopt-A-Unit Fund," Lambe said.
“Not only would we be supporting our staff with a good meal and to show community support but we’d also be helping out our local restaurants who are also in need of support,” Lambe said.
Lambe said this fund also allowed the community to do something for the hospital staff, as she was receiving a lot of inquiries from community members about how they could support the staff.
“We want to make sure to feed and appropriately recognize and support all our staff here at the hospital, not only in the clinical departments, in the emergency room that directly received those patients but also the staff who support those patients behind the scenes,” Lambe said.
Lambe and Northcraft both shared how important these little moments of receiving meals and snacks were for the hospital staff.
“For that moment, that sense of appreciation of being a hero, of standing in the midst of the crisis of our generation...They just appreciate the recognition,” Northcraft said.
Lambe said they found that food does help feed the soul and provides comfort in a time of need, when the staff needed it the most.
“They were so touched by the outpouring of support from the community. It brought not only smiles to their faces...but it also brought tears to their eyes at a really stressful time in their life knowing that they had support from the community,” Lambe said.
Lambe said that the fund is ongoing, and will be there to provide support for the staff even when they are not working through a crisis.
