NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is partnering with Harvest Homecoming, Inc. to launch a photography competition for amateurs, hobbyists, and professionals alike. Participants of all ages are encouraged to submit photographs for a chance to win cash prizes.
The photography competition will feature a variety of amateur categories, including people, landscape (animals and nature), Floyd County local architecture and historical sites, the Harvest theme "A Fall Fairytale", open class, and creative/experimental. The competition will also include a professional open category. Photographs will be judged based on photographer divisions. There is no fee to enter any division.
Entry drop off will take place from Monday through Sept. 29 at The Floyd County Library, located at 180 W. Spring St. in new Albany. There is a limit of five entries per person.
For full guidelines about the competition, and to download an entry form, visit https://floydlibrary.org/photo-competition/
Paper entry forms are also available at the library. Submitted photographs will be on display at The Floyd County Library from Monday, October 3rd through Saturday, October 8th.
The Floyd County Library & Harvest Homecoming Photography Competition is made possible thanks to support from the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and The Carnegie Center for Art & History.
