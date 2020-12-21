NEW ALBANY — A New Albany elementary school spread some cheer to students and families during a recent drive-by holiday parade.
Staff and teachers gathered outside Green Valley Elementary on Friday to wave as families passed by in their vehicles. The line of cars wound around the school while staff dressed in festive attire waved, held up signs and gave out goodie bags.
The event was organized by fourth-grade teachers Courtney Byrne and Brittany Wardlaw. "We were just trying find ways connect with students and families doing virtual learning...and we wanted to give them something for the holidays,” Byrne said.
“We came up with this idea so we’re doing it safely — we’re socially distanced but still connecting with them.”
