NEW ALBANY — David Gramlin, co-founder of Hearth Gear, will present at the next 1 Million Cups Southern Indiana meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Root, 110 East Market St., New Albany.
Gramlin first began his journey into entrepreneurism by launching Hearth Gear, a company that specializes in heated clothing and accessories for workers who must endure rugged, outdoor conditions, including the military and law enforcement.
Discover what drives Gramlin to create start-ups and learn about his next venture: mobile recycling. Gramlin will talk about his plans to change how people and businesses recycle through his Mobile Recycling Initiative, and he will provide a recycling demonstration during the meeting.
1 Million Cups Southern Indiana helps connect local entrepreneurs and innovators in an environment where guests can learn from each other. 1 Million Cups is open to all guests and free coffee will be provided by Starlight Coffee.
