FLOYD COUNTY — Travis Madison is the new superintendent at New Albany-Floyd County Schools.
At Monday’s meeting, the NAFCS school board voted unanimously to approve Madison’s contract.
Madison has two decades of administrative experience at Barr-Reeve Community Schools, a small district in Daviess County, Indiana. He has served as the district’s superintendent for the past 12 years, and before that, he served nine years as the principal of Barr-Reeve Jr./Sr. High School.
He said he “can’t thank the board enough” for the opportunity to serve at NAFCS.
“As I’ve entertained this opportunity and gotten to know a lot of the folks here, I realized it is something that I needed professionally and personally at this point in my life, so I’m extremely excited and feel extremely blessed and humbled to be the choice to lead your district,” Madison said.
His superintendent contract begins July 1, but Madison has already started the leadership role at NAFCS as he makes the transition from Barr-Reeve.
For the past year, Bill Briscoe led NAFCS as interim superintendent, filling a vacancy left when Brad Snyder, the former superintendent, retired suddenly last summer.
Briscoe officially retired on June 4, and the NAFCS board appointed Madison as interim superintendent at last Monday’s meeting.
NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour said the task of finding a new superintendent “has not been taken lightly” and the board feels that Madison is the “person most highly-qualified for this position.”
She emphasized his success at Barr-Reeve.
“Having expertise and experience in all facets of leading a school corporation, he is a dynamic educational leader with a proven track record committed to student-centered and data-driven decisions,” she said. “He is committed to being a visible and trusted leader in the community, region and state.”
Gardenour said Madison is a “team-builder” and a “great communicator.”
“He is highly knowledgeable, a man of integrity, has high standards and is dedicated to providing the best for our children, our parents, our teachers, our administrators and community members,” she said.
NAFCS Board Member Lee Ann Wiseheart notes that the superintendent search has been a long process, but she is happy with the outcome.
“I know there has been anxiety about it with all of us, because we wanted to get the right person as our superintendent, and I am so pleased and humbled to be part of this group because we did what we needed to do,” she said. “We were firm, we were strong, we worked together, and everything happened for a reason.”
“And we have literally the best candidate, not just for New Albany-Floyd County but I think — no pressure — but throughout the state if not the surrounding states too,” she said.
Wiseheart feels that Madison will bring “positive change” to the corporation, saying he is “genuine about relationship-building.”
“So the culture of New Albany-Floyd County Schools is going to be changing in a way that it never has before, and I’m super excited for our students and our staff and our community,” she said.
NAFCS Board Vice President Melanie Stumler Northup said Madison is “truly an innovator” who stays on top of “cutting-edge” ideas in education.
“He has a lot of really great ideas that really bring kids and staff together,” she said. “So I’m really excited to see where that takes us because he has all of the accolades with the improvement he’s done in his district, but then on top of that, to really bring people together is going to be a really great thing.”
Madison said he is ready to get started in NAFCS.
“I’m just extremely excited about all the things we have going on,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work and learn more about what’s going on here.”
He said throughout his career, education has been his “calling.”
“Whether I’ve been coaching or teaching or been an administrator, that’s how I approach teaching every day — we’re there for those kids, and we’re there to hopefully help them achieve the dreams that they have and help them through issues that they have and put them on the right path to be successful,” he said.
The board also voted unanimously Monday to hire Kelly Nigro as the new principal at Hazelwood Middle School and Marcy Satkoski as the new principal at Grant Line Elementary.
