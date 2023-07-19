GEORGETOWN — A new farmers market will offer fresh, local food in Georgetown.
Destination Georgetown, the town’s main street organization, is organizing the new Georgetown Farmers Market, which will kick off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copperfield Commons retail center, off of Ind. 64.
John Beams, executive director of Destination Georgetown, said a farmers market is a “key ingredient to the development of a strong community.”
“We’re only going to be a mile away from the interstate, and with the development of Novaparke, I think it goes with that community development with a place to live and have fun and play,” he said.
Saturday’s market will feature products such as local meats, goat milk products, vegetables, eggs and honey.
“Looking at the local market, the tomatoes are coming on board, different cheeses that different goat farms are producing — the products will be a broad line of products as we develop it,” Beams said. “I think that you’re going to see just different types of items. We have smoked bacon that is very tasty and prepackaged, and it will be sold here by a local vendor. So there are different items that are one of a kind in some places through independent growers and producers.”
The market will take place on the second and third Saturdays of August, September and October.
“So that will give us seven events to see how we can develop our product line plus our layout,” Beams said.
One of Destination Georgetown’s goals has been to offer programs focused on healthy eating and sustainability, he said. The long-term goal is to expand the farmers market in the next few years and eventually find a permanent location.
“The main thing is to develop a bigger farmers market in the area and serve not just Georgetown but West Floyd and Southern Indiana, so that’s sort of our goal,” he said.
Dan Humphrey, a member of the Destination Georgetown board of directors, is the manager of the Georgetown Farmers Market. Beams said he is leading the effort to create the new program.
“Dan has done quite a bit of research and traveling around,” he said. “We are using the model down at Corydon as a viable model to follow. We like what they’ve done. They’re done an excellent job promoting local farmers and gardeners.”
