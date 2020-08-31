The hope is to have New Albany City Hall completed in the late fall or early winter.
From there, city offices will be moved from the third-floor of the City-County Building to the new location along East Main Street.
The New Albany City Council chambers will be on the first-floor of New Albany City Hall.
DANIEL SUDDEATH/NEWS AND TRIBUNE
The city controller, clerk and mayor are among the offices that will be located in the new municipal center along with planning and zoning, redevelopment and the city attorney.
The mayor's office is on the third-floor of the building. A window in the office overlooks the Ohio River and the Sherman Minton Bridge.
DANIEL SUDDEATH/NEWS AND TRIBUNE
Crews worked Monday on wiring inside of the future New Albany City Hall.
DANIEL SUDDEATH/NEWS AND TRIBUNE
City Attorney Shane Gibson talks about the parking area for the new New Albany City Hall.
DANIEL SUDDEATH/NEWS AND TRIBUNE
New Albany City Hall is being constructed to highlight some of the original features of the building while also mixing in new additions.
DANIEL SUDDEATH/NEWS AND TRIBUNE
The three-story facility will also include city council chambers, meeting rooms and storage space.
