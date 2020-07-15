NEW ALBANY — At least 125 potential jurors could have to report next month for a felony child exploitation trial in Floyd Superior Court No. 1.
With social distancing regulations in place to limit the number of people in the courtroom, Judge Susan Orth said jury selection could last several days as the same information would have to be repeated multiple times.
Such a scenario is one of the reasons Orth and other Floyd County judges requested funding Monday night for video equipment that will allow people outside of the main courtroom to listen to the proceedings inside the auxiliary courtroom.
After discussing several scenarios of how the social distancing restrictions could hamper court actions and restrict access to the public, the Floyd County Council unanimously approved about $40,000 for the purchase and installation of the equipment for Floyd Superior Court No. 1, Floyd Superior Court No. 3 and Floyd Circuit Court.
The county will foot the bill for the equipment through rainy day funds set aside for pandemic expenses with the hope the money will be reimbursed through federal coronavirus relief funding.
“If not for COVID-19, I would not be here asking for monies for this equipment so it seems logical that it would fall under the CARES Act,” Orth said.
The county has used rainy day funds for other COVID-19 expenses and is in the process of seeking reimbursement for those costs.
Beyond the jury trials that are set to resume in August, courts also typically see several people in attendance for business such as revocation hearings and plea changes.
“It will have more use than just for jury trials,” Floyd Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody said of the video systems.
Typically a Floyd County courtroom can hold about 90 people, but with social distancing requirements, that number is only about 15 now, Orth said. The video option will at least allow 30 jurors to go through the process at once instead of just 15, she continued.
Additionally, the pandemic has led to a backlog of jury trials that the judges would like to see handled in an expedient fashion with the courts opening back up for service. If each trial were to have lengthy jury selections, it would be more difficult to get through those pending cases.
Orth said the video systems should also allow more members of the public to view trials, which, she said, is important to her. However, Orth added, the situation is evolving.
“The first trial is August 24 and I’m sure we’ll be making some tweaks and changes along the way,” she said.
