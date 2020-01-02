NEW ALBANY — Liz and Brandon Wilson were expecting their second baby boy the first week of January, but they didn't know he would make history by being the first baby born this year — and decade — at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
Maverick Michael Wilson was born at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 1, weighing in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 21 inches long.
Liz, whose due date was later this week, found out last week that she'd be induced on the first day of the year.
"It was really unexpected," Liz said. "And he will pretty much [always] be off school because it's his birthday, so that's pretty lucky."
"He's got some bragging rights," his father Brandon said.
Liz said her mother-in-law, the boys' grandmother, seemed to have a feeling all throughout the pregnancy that Maverick would be born on Jan. 1.
"She almost knew the whole time," Liz said. "She was always saying he was going to be the first one."
After eight hours of natural labor with nitrous oxide to help her focus on breathing, Liz said she was excited to meet her newborn son. And the birth was extra special to Brandon as well — he got to assist in the delivery and hold his son right away, something he couldn't do when they had their first son Barrett, now 2.
The day she went into labor then, Brandon was diagnosed with shingles and while he could be in the room, he had to wear a special protective suit and wasn't able to hold their first son for nearly two weeks.
"It was nice being able to hold [Maverick] this time," Brandon said. "And I knew what to expect."
To celebrate, the hospital gifted the family with a special basket full of items that will help with the new baby — including gift cards, a baby blanket and stuffed animal.
The family was expecting to leave the hospital Friday and return to their Floyds Knobs home near Starlight, one they had built and moved into in October in anticipation of the growing family. They're excited for Barrett to meet his little brother although he's been a little tentative about it.
While she was pregnant, Liz said Barrett would sometimes "kiss my belly and say 'baby' and talk about him," she said. "But if other people come over and want to talk about the new baby, he pretends they didn't say anything."
But the couple is excited for the fun the boys will have at their home, where they will have their own bedrooms and plenty of space to play outside.
"It's pretty cool because we grew up out there," Liz said. "[Brandon's] mom lives right down the street and my grandparents are our next-door neighbors, so we have family super-close."
And the land where their new house sits has its own magic — it's where Brandon and Liz, now married four years, got engaged.
"So actually that land has a lot of history," she said. "It's really special to me [and] I get to share the story with my sons."
