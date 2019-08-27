SOUTHERN INDIANA — Forget Me Not Ministries’ (FMN) 13th Annual Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction is Sept. 14 at the GEIS Activity Center in Floyds Knobs.
This fundraising event has made a huge difference in the lives of Roma-Gypsy families in Romania, where nearly 80 percent of abandoned children are of the Roma culture due to extreme poverty, lack of education and inability to care for their children. The prayer of FMN is to interrupt that cycle of abandonment and to share Christ.
FMN is a Christian, not-for-profit organization committed to helping families experience the love of Jesus Christ on a personal level. It was founded in 2006 by Rachel Ross, a Lincoln Christian University graduate, after she spent five summers, a six-month internship, and two years of working directly with abandoned children in state hospitals in Romania. Many teams from all over the United States, Canada, England and also from Romania work alongside FMN on the many programs and projects that have been developed.
The annual fundraiser has been vital to the ministry’s growth over the years in establishing the Isaiah Center, which houses children’s programs, adult Bible studies and training programs. The team house, Katartizo, and the adjacent plot of land (used for gardening - Eden Project), have also been purchased with benefit funds. Along with the garden, FMN has added goats, chickens and a fish pond, which helps both to provide jobs for the Roma and supply food for the Roma families. The funds raised this year will continue to help in creating “micro-enterprising” jobs for protection, provision, and empowerment of the Roma women and girls; allow for more space and opportunities for volunteer teams to come partner with us; and will help sustain the new “teen outreach” in efforts to fight trafficking, educate against child marriages, and disciple.
The annual benefit is a “family-friendly event” which includes a gourmet buffet dinner. Live and silent auctions include items valued from $10 and up so there is something for every budget. Dinner tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 years old and kids 5 and under are free. Doors open and silent auction begins at 5 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Auction items include an Alaskan vacation package, a Florida vacation, theme baskets, furniture, jewelry, sports and collector items, gift certificates and so much more. Monetary gifts are 100 percent tax deductible and donated items and/or services are deductible at fair market value.
To purchase tickets for the benefit dinner (limited number of tickets available as the event has sold out for the last several years), call 812-989-0663 or email suelinnross@gmail.com and to make a monetary donation, make checks payable to Forget Me Not Ministries and mail to P.O. Box 142, Sellersburg, IN, 47172. To donate an item or service for the auction, call or email. Items will be picked up at your convenience. For more info on FMN, visit www.fmnministries.org.
— Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.