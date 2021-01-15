FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Goodwill store has more than doubled its size in a new location next to JayC Food Stores.
The new store at 810 Highlander Point Drive, in the former Rite Aid building, opened Tuesday. The retail store was previously at 4646 Duffy Road.
The store features 8,367 square feet of clothing, housewares, toys, books and more. A larger parking lot provides increased access, and there is more space for customers to stay distanced from each other during the pandemic.
Eric Schlegel, vice president of retail, facilities and risk management for Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, said the new store allows for expanded amenities, more space on the sales floor and more efficient processing of donations.
The Floyds Knobs store sees “tremendous donations” in terms of quality, he said, and the expanded space in the new location will allow the store to get the donations on the sales floor faster.
“Within retail, we want to provide the best experience we can for our customers and provide the best experience for donors and employees,” Schlegel said.
Schlegel noted that proceeds generated through Goodwill retailers go toward the community. Goodwill operates The Excel Center, a free high school for adults, in Clarksville and other locations in the state, and it also provides the Nurse-Family Partnership, a health program pairing registered nurses with mothers pregnant with their first child.
The Goodwill website explains that local organizations create job-training programs, employment placement and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 Goodwill stores in North America and online at shopgoodwill.com® and other e-commerce platforms.
The new Goodwill store in Floyds Knobs employs about 40 people, and there could be opportunities for adding new jobs in the new location, Schlegel said. Goodwill employs a number of individuals who have faced barriers to employment, including those with disabilities and those without a high school diploma.
A recent news release about the store says the new Floyds Knobs location is “part of Goodwill’s commitment to grow its southern Indiana business and employment opportunities.”
“We are excited about this new store location and grateful for the local support,” said Kent Kramer, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana.
Lisa Payne, site manager for the Floyds Knobs store, said the expanded store is a “tremendous opportunity.”
“The growth and the amount of money we will have to help our community, all the projects we have going, all the [programs] — it’s phenomenal,” she said.
Payne said the store was able to add 2,000 more clothing items on the sales floor and 2,250 more of the other types of items offered at the store.
Schlegel said the new store is the first in the Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana network with a new layout highlighting Goodwill’s mission. Signs posted throughout the store tell stories about the services the 118-year-old nonprofit provides and the people it has helped.
“We’re constantly working on helping the community understand the different ways that Goodwill is helping in the community,” he said. “When you go in, you’ll see firsthand examples of our mission in action and how purchases and donations translate into helping people’s lives for better.”
