FLOYD COUNTY — A man was killed in an off-road vehicle accident in Floyd County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Skyline Drive.

Thomas Sonne, 69, of Floyds Knobs, was ejected when he struck a guardrail and his off-road vehicle overturned, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said.

Sonne wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by Indiana Conservation officers.

