FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyds Knobs man was killed early Sunday morning after his 2008 Volkswagen left the roadway and flipped at Moser Knob Road and North Skyline Drive, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
Loop said Samuel Downing, age 32, was killed in the single-vehicle accident that occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Loop said early investigation indicates Downing was not wearing a seatbelt.
A Lafayette Township Fire Protection District Facebook post said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
